MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Jessica Ruel to branch and business development manager. In that position, Ruel will oversee the bank’s Route 104 office at 71 State Route 104 in Meredith.
Ruel, who was previously the branch services manager at MVSB’s main office, is succeeding Charleen Hughes, the retiring assistant vice-president and current branch and business development manager of the Route 104 office.
“Jessica has been a familiar face to the communities of Meredith, Center Harbor, and Moultonborough for more than 17 years,” said Marcus Weeks, senior vice-president and retail banking ifficer. “Her leadership, knowledge, and expertise empowers employees, while her warmth endears her to customers. She will excel in this position.”
Ruel joined MVSB in 2001 as a teller at the Center Harbor office and was promoted to customer service representative in 2003. She was promoted again in 2005, to assistant head teller of the Moultonborough office. In 2007, she earned her teller certification. She was promoted to certified branch services representative of the main office in 2013, and promoted again to teller supervisor in 2016.
Ruel currently serves as the employee campaign coordinator for Granite United Way, which just reported its most successful fund-raising year. She also is an active volunteer with Meredith Parks and Recreation. She resides in Meredith with her family.
