FRANKLIN — Mariah Gauthier, director of dietary services at Peabody Home, was selected as the 2019 Young Careerist by the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Group. She was recognized during an awards dinner at Onions Restaurant in Tilton.
Gauthier gave a speech at the meeting on the selected topic “Discuss how the women’s rights movement is still alive today. Why is it still important?”
Gauthier received a bouquet of pink roses from Marshall’s Florist, a plaque, a certificate, a $100 check, and a red purse signifying pay equity. She was honored with a complimentary one-year membership in the Franklin BPW group.
Gauthier has volunteered at the Bread and Roses Soup Kitchen in Franklin, and participated in the Franklin Savings Bank Charity Softball Tournament as well as Community Day for the Peabody Home. She is a graduate of Franklin High School and has attended New Hampshire Technical Institute, working toward an associate’s degree in business administration. She recently became a homeowner in Franklin.
In September, Gauthier will compete for the New England Young Careerist title at the New England BPW Past State President’s Association meeting in Rhode Island.
For more information on the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s organization, including a list of prior Young Careerist honorees and how to nominate a Young Careerist, visit www.bpwfranklin.org, or www.facebook.com/bpwfranklin.
For information about the New England BPW PSP Association, visit www.facebook.com/New-England-BPW-Past-State-Presidents-Association-142846622454006.
