GILFORD — In her new role, Jasmyn will assist with management of the day-to-day operations of the department, helping the team of representatives provide excellent customer service and the top-quality machine embroidery thread and supplies that Madeira is known for worldwide.
Jasmyn, with 13 years of experience as an embroidery operations manager, joined the customer sales and support team in 2021 as a representative and found her fit as a valuable and knowledgeable member of her department. Always willing to offer her expertise to customers, and her assistance and encouragement to her fellow team members, Jasmyn quickly rose to the task of helping Madeira’s customer sales and support department lead the industry in supporting the decorated apparel market.
