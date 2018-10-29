LACONIA — Madeira USA has recently launched a newly designed website. The new site, www.madeirausa.com, offers customers and browsers educational videos and webinars, Pantone® color matching, online shopping and a wish list that can be used to create future orders.
"We are in contact with our customers in so many ways," explained Madeira USA President Shirley Clark, "so when it came time to redesign our existing website, we knew exactly in which areas to concentrate. Our customer reps are on the phones from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Our online chat is available for all to use. Our 14 locations are open to customers for picking up orders. In building relationships with our customers, we listen to their needs and respond wherever we are able. In planning the new website, the overwhelming request was for speed. We believe we can provide that now, along with a website that is intuitive, informational and attractive."
The new site offers a redesigned Specialty Test Design section that offers free downloadable designs, digitized specifically for various specialty threads. Also new to the site is a group of products designed for the semi-professional embroiderer, found within the E-Zee Backing & Topping® section. These products offer smaller quantities of backing and bobbins for embroiderers who do not face the volume of work that commercial embroiderers do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.