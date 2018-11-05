NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center has invited Lys Miller‐Drake, SHRM‐SCP, to join the staff as director of human relations and employee engagement. In this role, she will be responsible for leading employee recruitment, onboarding, development, succession planning and training and will also manage employee relations, including engagement, payroll and various culture initiatives.
Miller‐Drake has over 20 years of human resources experience, including managing business operations, company culture and employee development, as well as strategic planning and leadership skills. She also brings experience with mediation, coaching, cultural change and employee engagement initiatives to her new role at Spaulding Youth Center.
"On behalf of Spaulding Youth Center, I am thrilled to welcome Lys Miller‐Drake to our leadership team," said Susan C. Ryan, chief executive officer and president of Spaulding Youth Center. "Lys is a knowledgeable and successful human relations professional, and we are excited to see the positive impact she will make on our employees and the culture of our organization."
Prior to joining Spaulding, Miller‐Drake served as senior human resources business partner for Microsemi in Beverly, Massachusetts. There, she was recognized as an advisor on all things people‐related, and managed all site employee relations, development, engagement, culture initiatives and issues. Miller‐Drake also previously worked as the human resources manager at Magellan Diagnostics in North Billerica, Massachusetts and as senior director of human resources at Next Step Living in Boston.
"I am looking forward to this new, exciting chapter at Spaulding Youth Center,” said Miller‐Drake. "As soon as I visited Spaulding’s beautiful, restorative campus and met with its bright and dedicated leadership team, I knew joining such a special organization was the right choice."
Miller‐Drake currently resides in Exeter with her husband, Peter. She enjoys being on the beach at the seacoast, sailing, and spending time with her dog and cat. She is also an avid reader and enjoys writing poetry.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.