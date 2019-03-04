LACONIA — All LRGHealthcare affiliated practices, including Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital, have achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification. The certification process started in 2015 and finished in 2018 with certification achieved.
Just 5% of hospitals nationwide that have achieved ISO 9001 status. The certification is valid for three years and is provided by DNV GL – Business Assurance.
ISO 9001 is largely known in industries like manufacturing and the airlines. The ISO model for healthcare holds LRGHealthcare accountable to patients for continual refinement in its processes to improve quality, safety, and the patient experience.
“We are extremely proud of our commitment to quality and I am especially proud of all our staff, leadership and providers who have worked hard for this achievement,” said Kevin W. Donovan, president and chief executive officer of LRGHealthcare. “Everyone at LRGHealthcare is dedicated to continuing our work to sustain this certification, which helps us continually move forward and allows us to reaffirm our dedication to excellence for our community.”
