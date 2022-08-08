MEREDITH — Kathy Swanson, a Meredith sr. branch office administrator for the financial services firm Edward Jones, recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. legislators and discuss issues on the minds of individual investors and business owners — particularly retirement savings legislation to help more Americans save for a secure and dignified retirement — and to promote greater financial education and wellness. Members of the Grassroots Task Force collectively held more than 300 in-person meetings with U.S. legislators.

Swanson serves on the Grassroots Task Force, a volunteer group of financial advisors, branch office administrators and registered branch associates from all 50 states who are dedicated to voicing the investment concerns of individual investors to local, state and national lawmakers. Now in its 37th year, this is one of the longest-running nationwide grassroots outreach efforts to Congress in existence.

