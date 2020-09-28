LACONIA – Liberty Tax at 702 Union Ave in Laconia announced that it has opened enrollment in its annual tuition-free tax course. The course – which requires a small fee for books and supplies – teaches the basics of tax preparation for local residents who want to learn how to figure out tax deductions and credits, and complete an income tax return.
The 10-week course begins in October and meets two days a week, daytime or evening.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone who is curious about tax preparation and wants to learn to do taxes for themselves and others,” said Karen Goss, owner of Liberty Tax in Laconia. “And you don’t have to be an accountant to participate.”
Taxpayers want their taxes prepared accurately and don’t mind paying their fair share, according to a recent IRS survey. But many are confused by the complex forms and calculations that can be required to complete an individual income tax return.
Liberty Tax offers the course as a way to help eliminate the confusion and complexity by providing classroom discussion, textbook examples, and hands-on learning. The tax course offers practice in preparing income tax returns and covers a variety of topics, including filing status, tax deductions and credits, and more.
To register, visit LibertyTax.com, call Liberty Tax at 800-658-1042, or stop by the Laconia office at 702 Union Ave., near Lakeport Square.
