summer interns

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts welcomes 2022 summer interns, from left, Rob Rohrbaugh, Rebecca Howe, Daniel Malzahn, and Katie DuBois. (Courtesy photo)

This month, the Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association welcomes four student interns to the team.

The paid summer internship program at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts is designed to immerse students in the culture of the firm, giving them the opportunity to explore the many facets of a public accounting firm and work with a diverse group of clients.

