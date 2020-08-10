WOLFEBORO — Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association recently promoted certified public accountant Ryan Maran to manager.
Maran launched his career with the firm in 2013. He manages many areas of accounting expertise. Specialties include audits of closely-held companies and non-profits organizations, as well as tax planning and preparation for individuals and businesses. He is committed to providing exceptional service, using problem-solving skills and extensive knowledge to help clients meet and exceed their goals.
Maran is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants, where he serves on the Young Professionals Committee. Active in his community, Maran is the treasurer of the board of directors for the Wolfeboro Area Chamber of Commerce as well as the Wolfeboro Area Recreation Association.
Maran graduated cum laude from the University of New Hampshire in 2012 with a bachelor of science in accounting, and completed his graduate degree in 2013, earning a master of science in accounting. When not in the office, Maran can often be found outdoors, camping and playing sports with his sons. He is an avid hiker who aims to someday conquer the Appalachian Trail.
“Ryan is an outstanding member of our team and is truly deserving of this promotion,” said Managing Partner Evan Stowell. “His expertise and enthusiasm enhance our ability to serve our clients.”
