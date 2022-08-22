Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, has promoted Molly Burns and Robert Franger, both to senior.
A certified public accountant in New Hampshire, Molly started with the firm in 2017 as an intern and officially started her full-time journey with the firm in 2019. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a master of science in accounting. As a senior in both the Dover and Stratham offices, she focuses on individual tax preparation and nonprofit audits, enjoying the team approach that accompanies every client engagement.
A true team player, Molly helps with the student recruiting process and training new staff members. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants.
A current resident of Dover, Molly enjoys the outdoors with her horses, visiting Nashville, and going on adventures to find cute coffee shops around the seacoast and beyond.
Robert “Rob” Franger also started at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts as an intern before joining the firm full-time in 2019. He graduated earlier that year from the University of New Hampshire where he earned a master of science in accounting, after previously graduating cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration during 2018.
Rob, a certified public accountant, works out of the Dover office and focuses primarily on individual and business tax services, nonprofit audits and 403(b)/401(k) benefit plan audits.
Rob is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants. Also active in the student recruiting efforts, Rob contributes by attending career development events and mentoring students who are interested in pursuing accounting as a career path.
Rob lives in Dover and stays active by running and playing basketball.
Managing Partner Evan Stowell shared how proud he is of the two team members. “Molly and Rob are both valuable members of our team. Their hard work and dedication are integral to our firm’s growth and success, and we congratulate them on their many achievements.”
