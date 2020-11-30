LACONIA — The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club partnered with the Lakes Region Vineyard Church on a food donation drive to benefit the Vineyard Church's food pantry. "Folks responded generously, and the items donated filled many large boxes," explained Club president Matt Soza. "This is the first in a series of events the Lions will stage benefitting local food pantries and highlighting the issue of food insecurity in our area. We call it our 'Step Up to the Plate' campaign. It's off to a good start."
The Vineyard Church is located at 175 Mechanic St. in Lakeport and can be reached at LakesRegionVineyard.org.
