CONCORD — Lakes Region Humane Society, founded in 1995, is able to continue to care for cats and dogs in need, due in part to donations from the community, and a Paycheck Protection Program loan through Meredith Village Savings Bank.
As noted, thanks to the exhaustive efforts of the MVSB Commercial Lending team, they are able to continue their work, including assisting a cat and her four 2-week old kittens that recently arrived at the shelter.
“Getting approved for this loan meant the world to our little organization," said Executive Director Megan Williams. "MVSB has been there for us at every turn and even though this loan plan was changing hourly, the dedicated MVSB team pulled it off.”
To support the Lakes Region Humane Society and learn more, visit www.lrhs.net. The society serves Tuftonboro, Ossipee, Wolfeboro, Wakefield, and Effingham.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, visit a local branch office, call 800-922-6872, or visit mvsb.com.
