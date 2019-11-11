GORHAM — Kelly Guilmette has joined the team at Bank of New Hampshire as vice president, corporate cash management officer.
Guilmette has over 26 years of experience in the financial services industry including commercial lending, retail banking, portfolio management and new business development. She will assist customers with protecting their business finances and creating efficiencies in monitoring accounts and daily operations. Guilmette is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and holds several certificates in leadership. She is a past board member of the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, past president and treasurer of the White Mountain Rotary Club of Berlin & Gorham, past co-director and board member of the Miss Berlin Gorham Scholarship Pageant, and past treasurer and board member of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Guilmette will work at the Gorham office at 583 Main St., and will serve the greater North Country region. She can be reached at 603-527-3207 or guilmette@banknh.com.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912, or visit www.BankNH.com.
