MEREDITH — Karen Simonenko and Linda Brown, formally open KARLINS on Friday, July 15 beginning with a ribbon cutting followed by free wine tasting from 2- 6 p.m., not to mention debut of renovations to the 20 Main Street location, which has been vacant for two years, breathing new life into the quaint New England building.
The renovation of the property included removing old carpet, taking down walls that once housed offices, applying fresh new paint and adding modern fixtures and furniture, to name a few. The lake inspired resin and wood countertop as well as the artwork created by a female artist who paints with wine are unique items that highlight the attention to detail and creative approach that the women have brought to this new establishment and their new endeavor.
“I’m so excited to begin this journey, and especially here in Meredith, with the wonderful support and excitement that the fellow business owners, residents and visitors have shown us. The welcome by the community has vastly exceeded my hopes and expectations," said Karen. “Wines, and all the intricate details about them, have long been a passion of mine. Seeing our vision of opening a shop come to life and having an opportunity to share this with others is truly a dream come true,” added Linda.
Karen and Linda are looking to provide an elevated, customer focused experience while also ensuring folks feel comfortable, welcomed and at ease. Showcasing boutique and/or sought-after wines, that are not readily available in other local retailers, is one of the aspects that differentiates KARLINS. The ladies have tasted all offerings and stand behind them as wonderful experiences in a bottle. The selections they offer are certain to be appreciated by all who walk through their doors. Whether you are a novice wine drinker or a connoisseur, there is something for everyone.
The two women, formally corporate executives, recently relocated to the Lakes Region with their families and are thrilled to take on entrepreneurship. Their love of wine extends to the community by host tasting events where you will learn about new and different wines and maybe leave with a new favorite. Look for their Women in Wine event highlighting women winemakers blazing a trail in the industry later this month.
For more information on KARLINS and to keep updated on events, please stop by or visit www.karlinsnh.com.
