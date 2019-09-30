GILFORD — JMG Marketing will host its first event, CEO Live, on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Belknap Mill in Laconia.
The one-day professional development event is tailored to business owners, entrepreneurs and business leaders who are looking to take their business to the next level. CEO Live will include presentations and workshops covering money, life goals, marketing and sales strategy, social media and more. It will be an opportunity to put business goals into action as well as gather, network, meet and collaborate with other local, like-minded business leaders.
Speakers for the event include Liz Lajoie, MBA, zen money strategist and chief financial officer; Emily Clement, coach; and Stacey Nachajski, social media mentor and strategist.
Jodie Gallant, owner of JMG Marketing, has been in the branding, marketing, and community leadership business for over 15. She has worked with more than 65 Lakes Region businesses since 2012.
For more details, or to register, visit jmg-marketing.com.
