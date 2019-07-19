WOLFEBORO — Jasmine M. Robinson has joined the sales team at Melanson Real Estate.
Robinson said she has thought about a profession in real estate for years and, when she moved to the Lakes Region in July 2018, she decided it was as good as time as any to fully transition into the career.
She immersed herself in the field of real estate by obtaining an administrative position at Melanson Real Estate, studying diligently for her real estate exam and reading material relating to the field. She recently took her real estate exam to earn the Realtor designation.
Robinson previously lived in Albuquerque, Austin, coastal Connecticut, San Diego, southern Vermont, and western Massachusetts. She has a master's degree with former careers in academia, advertising research and education.
Although she has been a resident of New Hampshire for only a year, she is a New England native and is familiar with the Lakes Region from having vacationed here in her youth. She said she is thrilled to have permanently settled in the area and looks forward to working with clients and putting her knowledge, skills and attributes to work in assisting with the the sale or purchase of a property.
Melanson Real Estate serves clients throughout the Lakes Region, including those in Wolfeboro, Tuftonboro, Moultonborough, Gilford, Laconia, and Alton.
To contact Robinson at Melanson Real Estate, located at 34 North Main St., Wolfeboro, call 603-569-4488 or reach her on her cell phone at 619-228-1742; or visit www.melansonrealestate.com. Email her at jasmine@melansonrealestate.com.
