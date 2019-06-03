LACONIA — Irwin Toyota will host an introductory night for the 2020 Toyota Prius on June 5, from 5-6 p.m. The night will include food and prizes.
The Toyota Prius remains the most efficient Toyota hybrid. Irwin Toyota will calculate how much can be saved at the pump with a Prius, using commuting mileage to estimate annual savings.
For more information or to RSVP, call Chris Irwin at Chris.irwin@irwinzone.com.
