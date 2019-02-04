LACONIA — Irwin Ford will host a model introduction night, featuring the 2019 Ford Ranger, on Feb. 13, from 5-6 p.m. with food, refreshments and giveaways.
The Ford Ranger can haul off-road vehicles or tow a boat. The Ranger, a gasoline-powered midsize truck, has a maximum tow rating of 7,500 pounds with all cab and bed combinations.
The new Ranger offers a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Experience the the 2019 Ford Ranger on Feb. 13, from 5-6 p.m. RSVP to Chris Irwin at Chris.irwin@irwinzone.com.
