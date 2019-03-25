LACONIA — This past holiday season, Irwin Hyundai cleaned out a portion of unused space at their dealership, located at 446 Union Ave. With the community in mind, Irwin Automotive Group put out a call to offer free storage for nonprofits in need. Shortly after putting out the offer, Irwin connected with Lakes Region Children’s Auction, Laconia Rotary, Laconia Kiwanis and The Christmas Village.
Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group, said, "I've spent almost my entire life living and working in the Lakes Region and there are a lot of great nonprofit groups doing important work here. The Irwin Automotive Group is always happy to help them. The best part of this initiative for me, being a local myself, is that it's a way I can give back to the community even more. The community is something I'm part of, both professionally and personally, so it's especially fulfilling to provide this service to people here."
