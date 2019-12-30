FRANKLIN — Independence Financial Advisors has named Jaimie Sousa, CFP®, as vice-president to its team of advisors.
“We are pleased to have Jaimie on board with us,” said Mike Ventura, president and chief executive officer. “She brings years of experience in financial planning, and is a wonderful addition to our expanding team of advisors.”
Sousa was with The Foundry Financial Group, based in Laconia, for several years. Prior to that, she spent nine years in the financial services industry where she held roles in marketing, operations, shareholder services, business banking, and branch management.
She has a bachelor of science degree in business management from Bridgewater State University and received a Certified Financial Planner™ certification in 2016.
When asked what attracted her to Independence Financial Advisors, Sousa said, “I was impressed with IFA’s unique approach to financial planning. They believe in educating their clients on a variety of important topics to provide them with the tools and guidance they need to make informed decisions concerning their financial planning.”
Locally, Sousa’s civic involvement includes roles with a few organizations in the Lakes Region. She is chair of the board of directors of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction; an incorporator with the Belknap Economic Development Council; and a founding member and past president of Fusion, a young professional’s network with roots in the Lakes Region.
Sousa will be based out of IFA’s new corporate office in downtown Franklin. Contact her at 603-934-8312 or sousa@ifa-nh.com.
Since 1995, Independence Financial Advisors, LLC has assisted clients with developing and managing their wealth management strategies. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Savings Bank, IFA’s advisory team has over 200 years of combined experience helping individuals, families, businesses and non-profit organizations achieve their investment goals. Through its partnerships with recognized experts in the areas of tax law, estate law, accounting, insurance and investment resources, IFA has a team of highly qualified professionals to provide guidance and assistance throughout all life stages. Headquartered in Franklin, IFA has offices in Bedford, Boscawen, Bristol, Gilford, Merrimack and Rochester.
To learn more about Independence Financial Advisors, visit www.ifa-nh.com or call 1.800.821.1776.
