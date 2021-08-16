MEREDITH — Hermit Woods Winery & Deli places 4th in USA Today’s Readers Choice awards for top 10 tasting rooms in America. No small feat considering the competition. Nominees included well-established wineries from California’s Napa and Sonoma Valley to New York’s Fingerlakes Region and elsewhere across the country.
The Top Ten winners are as follows:
1 - Corner 103 - Sonoma, Calif.
2 - Louis M. Martini Winery - St. Helena, Calif.
3 - Long Shadows Vintners - Walla Walla, Wash.
4 - Hermit Woods - Meredith, NH
5 - Stoller Family Estate - Dayton, Ore.
6- Duchman Family Winery - Driftwood, TX
7 - Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery - Hammondsport, NY
8 - Big Cork Vineyards - Rohrersville, MD
9 - Boordy Vineyards - Hydes, MD
10 -Rava Wines - Paso Robles, Calif.
A panel of experts partnered with USA Today’s 10 best editors to pick the initial nominees. A popular vote in July determined the top 10 winners. Voting ended on Aug. 2, and the winners were announced on Aug. 13.
Bob Manley, Co-Founder of Hermit Woods, had this to say, “We are truly honored to have made this list. Having visited several of the nominated wineries in the past, I can appreciate the enormity of this honor. We owe our guests and followers a huge thank you for coming out to support us with their votes. We, of course, would never have made the list without them.”
You can learn more about the poll and find the list of winners and qualified experts at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-wine-tasting-room/.
Hermit Woods Winery and Deli is located at 72 Main Street and is open seven days a week year-round. You can visit their tasting room 7 days a week, year-round. Visit their website, www.hermitwoods.com, to learn more about their newly created “Loft Tasting Experience.”
