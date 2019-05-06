GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort was selected by 'New Hampshire Magazine' readers as Best of NH 2019 for both Ski Resort and Summer Outdoor Attractions Lakes Region.
Gunstock is a community owned, operated, and led resort. General Manager Greg Goddard said, “We work hard all year round to give our guests a memorable experience and we treat them like part of the family. It’s very gratifying to be honored in this way by New Hampshire Magazine’s readers.”
The winners will be celebrated at the Best of NH Party on Thursday, June 27 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester from 6:30-9 p.m. The party will benefit CASA of New Hampshire. “The mission of The Best of NH is to find great things that are often hidden in plain sight,” said 'New Hampshire Magazine' Editor Rick Broussard. “For 30 years, CASA has been doing critically important work for at-risk children with very little fanfare. We hope we can enlighten people and attract the support that this organization needs by making them the official cause for our event.”
For tickets, visit www.bestofnh.com.
To learn more about Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire, visit www.casanh.org.
For more information about Gunstock Mountain Resort, visit www.gunstock.com, www.facebook.com/gunstockmtn, www.instagram.com/gunstockmtn, and www.twitter.com/gunstockmtn.
