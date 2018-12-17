CONCORD — Gov. Christopher Sununu has appointed Richard "Rick" Wyman, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank, to the board of directors of the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority.
The Finance Authority provides resources to nonprofit organizations, community development organizations, counties, municipalities and for-profit businesses, with the aim of creating affordable housing, assisting in the formation of new jobs and helping to retain existing employment for low- and moderate-income residents of the state.
Governed by an 11-member board appointed by the governor for five-year terms, the Finance Authority board consists of four representatives from community development organizations, two from small businesses, one from organized labor, one from employment and education, two from the private financial community, and the Commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs or his/her designee. Founded in 1983, the organization administers nearly $25 million in funding resources through a combination of state tax credits and federal Community Development Block Grant and Energy Reduction Funds.
“I feel very privileged to have been selected to serve on the New Hampshire CDFA board,” said Wyman. “I look forward to assisting the CDFA in their efforts to support affordable housing and economic development activities statewide.
"I’ve been working in the banking industry for over 30 years, and during that time, I’ve been directly involved in decisions and activities that helped benefit the needs of our community members with low to moderate incomes," he continued, "fostering the economic health and wellbeing of our local communities. I look forward to applying that experience to my work with the CDFA.”
Wyman also serves as executive vice-president of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, a mutual holding company formed in 2013 when Meredith Village Savings Bank and Merrimack County Savings Bank formally affiliated. MillRiver Wealth Management joined as a third subsidiary of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp in 2015, and last July, Savings Bank of Walpole joined as a fourth subsidiary.
Wyman was recently appointed to the board for Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston after previously serving on its chief financial officer advisory committee. He also serves on the boards of Granite United Way, the New England Automated Clearing House Association, and Lakes Region Mental Health Center (formerly Genesis Behavioral Health) as a member of its finance committee. Previously, he served as treasurer and chair of the finance committee for the Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
He also was a member of the Lakes Region Advisory Board of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Board’s State Fiscal Policy Committee; the Board of Trustees of the Spaulding Youth Center; Laconia Main Street project; Lakes Region United Way; and on the board of directors of the Belknap Economic Development Council.
He is a graduate and past board member of Leadership Lakes Region, as well as a graduate of Leadership New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.