MEREDITH — Rosemary Simino, administrator of Golden View Health Care Center, was selected to participate in the 15th annual Future Leaders of Long Term Care in America program hosted by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
After a competitive process, 41 long term care professionals were selected based on leadership characteristics at a state level. The year-long program kicks off Sept. 24-26 in Washington, D.C. During the program, participants will acquire new skills and enhance leadership skills in preparation for future leadership positions at the national level within AHCA and NCAL.
Simino has worked in health care for 25 years, beginning her career in long term care while attending Keene State College. After obtaining a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1993, Simino was promoted to the director of social services at Westwood Healthcare Center in Keene. During her tenure at Westwood, she was accepted into the administrator-in-training program for Sowerby Health Care, Inc. Simino continued her training to become an administrator at Woodlawn Nursing Home in Newport. While completing her training at Woodlawn, Simino was also the director of business services. She obtained her New Hampshire nursing home administrator's license in 1996 when she became administrator of Woodlawn Nursing home. Simino joined Golden View Health Care Center in 1998 as assistant administrator and director of quality assurance. In 2016, Simino became Golden View's administrator. Simino is co-chair of the New Hampshire Health Care Association's quality and regulatory affairs committee, where she has served since 1996.
For more information about Golden View Health Care Center, call 603-279-8111, or visit www.goldenview.org.
