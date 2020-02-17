MEREDITH — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recently adopted the 2017 version of the U.S Food and Drug Administration Food Code. The code requires all businesses making or serving food to have someone in charge who has completed a certified food safety training course that ensures food being produced within the state is as safe as possible.
In anticipation of these changes, Genuine Local has expanded their services to include offering ServSafe Food Safety Manager trainings. The courses, instructed and proctored by National Restaurant Association-certified staff, are offered to any food industry worker, manager, or business owner in need of certification to achieve compliance.
“These changes will be impacting a large number of food establishments throughout our state,” said Gavin Macdonald, co-owner of Genuine Local and certified instructor.
Upcoming training dates include Monday, Feb. 17; Monday, Feb. 24; Monday, March 3; Tuesday, March 24; Monday, April 6; and Tuesday, April 21.
On-site trainings for large groups are also available. For course registration or more information, visit genuinelocal.org or call 603-279-8600.
