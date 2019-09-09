PLYMOUTH — Gene Meier, who has 27 years of experience in the automotive industry, is bringing his extensive product and industry knowledge to Plymouth Ford. Meier has a proven track record of success as a top performer at the Autofair Group in Manchester, and most recently at Irwin Ford, Lincoln and Toyota in Laconia.
"Ever since Shawn and his partner, veteran dealer Dan Dagesse, have purchased the dealership you can see all of the significant changes they have made, such as the introduction of a twenty year, 200,000 mile limited power train warranty that is included with each new vehicle sold," said Meier.
Dagesse's ownership of other brand stores in Massachusetts will also allow Meier's customers the ability to access new Toyotas, Hondas, Nissans, Chevrolets and Hyundais.
"Gene has established long-term trusted relationships with his loyal customers and will be instrumental in educating them on not only our new vehicles, but also over 1,250 pre-owned vehicles that are part of our inventory as well," said Dagesse.
"Gene is a great addition to the amazing team here at Plymouth Ford. He loves making customers happy by providing an exceptional experience people do not commonly see from other dealers," added Plymouth Ford President Shawn Hanlon.
A resident of the Lakes Region for the past 20 years, Meier is proud to serve the local community.
For more information about Plymouth Ford, visit plymouthford.com.
