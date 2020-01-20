GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery welcomes back Fusion NH to their 'Connect' networking event, Thursday, Jan. 23, 6-8 p.m.
Fusion NH supports Lakes Region young professionals in expanding their contact base, developing professional skills, promoting themselves and their businesses, and gaining access to community leaders in relaxed settings.
They hold networking events monthly, hosted at venues across the Lakes Region. Fusion encourages young professionals to make connections, exchange ideas and, most importantly, have fun.
Meet and mingle, grab Fusion swag, and enter to win a $50 Fratello's gift certificate during 'Connect.'
For more information or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841 or visit patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Fusion NH, visit fusionnh.org.
