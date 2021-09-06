FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank announced it will partner with Revision Energy to upgrade five of its locations to renewable solar energy in an effort to lessen its reliance on fossil fuels, the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Solar panels will be installed at its Goffstown office followed by Merrimack, Bristol, Gilford and its administrative services center in Franklin.
According to President & CEO Ron Magoon, “we have always taken great pride in being environmentally conscious when it comes to protecting our environment for future generations to enjoy. We felt it was time to expand upon some of the things we have been doing in this area. And, we want to be viewed as a responsible, conscientious corporate citizen by our customers and the communities we have proudly served for over 152 years.”
The solar panels that will be installed should deliver 184.84 kW of power to the bank’s offices. The environmental benefits realized from the bank’s decision to migrate away from fossil fuels are staggering. The move to renewable solar energy will eliminate 331,996 pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually from the earth’s atmosphere. Broken down further is the equivalent to 16,945 gallons of gasoline not burned, removal of 33 passenger automobiles from the road, 165,922 pounds of coal not burned, and 51 tons of waste recycled.
David Webb, the Commercial Design Specialist at Revision Energy who worked with FSB to bring the project to fruition, was "extremely impressed by the bank's diligence and commitment to lowering their operation's impact on the environment. I'm hopeful that a well-respected NH financial institution's decision to go solar will help drive other local businesses to do the same."
Revision Energy is a certified B Corp solidifying its commitment to a defined set of non-traditional business practices that benefit employees, customers, and the broader community by creating a positive impact on society and the environment. Their mission is to help people and businesses transition away from fossil fuels to clean, renewable solar power. To learn more, visit revisionenergy.com.
Visit www.fsbnh.bank to learn more.
