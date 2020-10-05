FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank has announced the promotions of Brian Bozak, Garrett Henry, John Bortolotto, Sue Paradis, Tab Gerry and Heather Bisson.
Bozak was elevated to executive vice president, in addition to his existing role as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. He joined FSB in 2016 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Since then, he has assumed responsibility for the finance, retail, human resources, operations and risk management areas of the bank. With over 18 years of banking experience, Bozak is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking and holds an MBA in international business and is a CPA.
Henry advanced to the position of senior vice president and senior information technology officer. He began his tenure with FSB in 2003 as network services manager and has advanced into management roles within the IT area. He is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and the BAI Graduate School of Operations and Payments at Vanderbilt University. In addition, he holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Keene State College and a master's degree in internet engineering from Marlboro College in Brattleboro, Vermont.
Bortolotto, who was appointed to regional vice president and commercial loan officer, started with FSB in 2019. He has over 12 years of experience in commercial lending, having held similar roles with Citizens Bank and NBT Bank. He is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Banking and Vermont & NH Bankers Association RMA School of Commercial Lending. Bortolotto also possesses a bachelor's degree in finance and operations management from the University of Massachusetts.
Paradis was promoted to assistant vice president, BSA, risk management, security and information security officer. She joined FSB in 2014 in the IT area before transitioning into the risk management department. She has over 19 years of experience, primarily in deposit operations and loan operations. Paradis received her certification from the American Bankers Association and is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking.
Gerry was elevated to assistant vice president, senior project manager and banking systems officer. She began her tenure with FSB in 2006 as a teller and has advanced into other areas of the bank to include retail, electronic banking and IT. She has over 14 years of banking experience and is a certified Regulatory Vendor Program Manager. Gerry is also a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and New England College of Finance.
Bisson, who was promoted to deposit operations officer, was welcomed to the FSB team in 2014 as contact center and online branch manager. Since then, she has been elevated into roles within deposit operations at the bank. She received accreditation as an ACH Professional from NACHA and holds certifications in health savings accounts and IRAs. Bisson is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish from the University of New Hampshire.
“I am very pleased to recognize these individuals for their dedication and commitment to FSB, our customers and our communities. They exemplify the spirit of community banking and lead by example each and every day,” said President and CEO Ron Magoon. “We applaud them for their contributions to the bank and wish them continued success in their expanded roles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.