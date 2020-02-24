FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank recently appointed several staff to officer positions. Amy Rankins is human resources officer; Tab Gerry is senior project manager and bank systems officer; Sue Paradis is bank secrecy act officer; Ulrike Smith is loan compliance, HMDA manager and CRA and safe act officer; and Kristina Caverly is compliance officer.
“This is an outstanding accomplishment for Amy, Tab, Sue, Ulrike and Kristina,” said Ron Magoon, president and chief executive officer.
Rankins joined the bank in 2017 as executive and human resources assistant. She recently received her master's degree in human resources from Southern New Hampshire University and is a certified professional in human resources from the HR Certification Institute. Rankins has over 23 years of experience in employee benefits administration.
Gerry started with FSB in 2006 as a teller, advancing to other positions in retail, electronic banking and information technology. She has over 13 years of banking experience and is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and New England College of Finance. She is a certified regulatory vendor program manager.
Paradis began with FSB in 2014 in information technology before transitioning to the risk management department. She has over 18 years of experience in deposit operations and loan operations. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and recently received her BSA certification from the American Bankers Association.
Smith joined the bank in 2014 as loan operations manager, later transitioning to residential and consumer project manager, then quality control and HMDA manager. She has over 42 years of banking experience in loan operations, residential lending, loan compliance and community reinvestment. She is a graduate of the National School of Banking and Executive Development Program with America’s Community Bankers.
Caverly started with FSB in 2014 as compliance specialist. She has 15 years of experience in retail and compliance and is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking. She served as president of the Lakes Region Compliance Association in 2015.
To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, visit fsbnh.bank.
