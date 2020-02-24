FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank is currently accepting applications for its Fund for Community Advancement.
The fund is active in supporting a range of community activities. Eligible organizations must be recognized as tax exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Areas of support include affordable housing, health care, social services, arts and humanities, human services, and programs and services addressing the needs of children, adolescents, elders, and single-parent families. Priority will be given to programs and services that address the needs of low to moderate income families and individuals. Grants range from $1,000 to $10,000.
Areas served include Boscawen, Bristol, Franklin, Gilford, Goffstown, Merrimack and Tilton. The fund may also provide support for projects in surrounding communities.
Applications will be accepted until May 30. Applications can be mailed, hand delivered to any branch location, or emailed to mybanker@fsbnh.bank.
For more information, visit fsbnh.bank, or contact Rene Baldini, administrative and human resources assistant, at 603-934-8327 or Renee.Baldini@fsbnh.bank.
