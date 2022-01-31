The highly successful Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program launched Jan. 24 by Granite United Way, in partnership with Citizens, which generously supports the program with a $50,000 contribution.
“Each year this program plays an important role in developing financial stability throughout all of our regions,” said Patrick Tufts, president and CEO of Granite United Way. “During the pandemic, we were successful in reaching the low to moderate income households who relied on us in a virtual environment. The partnership with citizens continues to play an important role in ensuring access to this program.”
This free tax preparation program is available to individuals and families with household incomes up to $58,000 annually. Taxes are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers who assist low-to-moderate income residents of the state to access the greatest amount of refunds. Both Granite United Way and Citizens share a common goal of encouraging financial stability and recognize the importance of programs like VITA to families and individuals.
It’s easy to schedule an appointment by visiting NHTaxHelp.org to see the full list of free tax sites in the state and to make their appointment. Those without internet access can call 211.
Some important changes individuals will see this year include:
• An expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit for those without a child to claim; the expansion increases the age range to allow workers age 65+ and those as young as age 19 to claim this support for low-income working people.
• The Child Tax Credit was increased, and many people raising children received advance payments totaling up to half of the full credit. Those who got the advance payments or who missed out on them can file a tax return to claim the full amount for which they are eligible.
• A change to the Dependent Care Tax Credit can mean as much as $8,000 for those who paid for childcare or home care that allowed them to work or look for work.
Volunteers are still needed, and those interested can reach out to Cary Gladstone at 603-625-6939 x128.
Granite United Way also encourages self-filers with internet access and a household income up to $73,000 to take advantage of www.MyFreeTaxes.com. This provides access to filing software at no cost and a toll-free number to call and chat line for tax questions. It is sponsored by United Way Worldwide and H & R Block.
The VITA program is a partnership with United Way, Citizens, the IRS and AARP Foundation Tax Aide.
