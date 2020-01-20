FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank recently promoted Brian Bozak, Greg Legier, Jon Jones, Ken Sawyer and Julie Buker. Bozak was appointed chief operating officer in addition to his existing role as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Legier advanced to regional vice president and commercial loan officer. Jones and Sawyer were elevated to vice president and commercial loan officer, and Buker was appointed to vice president and retail operations and administration officer.
“I am very pleased to recognize these individuals for their dedication and commitment to FSB, our customers and our communities. They exemplify the spirit of community banking and lead by example each and every day,” said Ron Magoon, president and chief executive officer.
Bozak joined FSB in 2016 as senior vice president and chief financial officer. He has since assumed responsibility for the finance, retail, human resources, operations and risk management departments. Bozak has over 17 years of banking experience and holds a master's of business administration in international business and is a certified public accountant. He is also a recent graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
Legier joined FSB in 2015 as commercial loan officer and has over 18 years of experience. He is a graduate of the Wharton School’s business leadership program as well as the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
“I am also happy to recognize Jon and Ken for their continued development as commercial lending officers at FSB. They both have retail banking backgrounds, so building relationships and helping customers achieve their goals is something that comes naturally to them,” said Magoon. “Jon and Ken have spent years in the Lakes Region Community giving back in a number of different ways; they epitomize true community bankers.”
Buker started with FSB in 2010. She has 15 years of retail banking experience and is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.