FRANKLIN – Eight community groups were presented with a $500 donation from Franklin Savings Bank in recognition of the holiday season.
The recipients included Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry and Pemi Youth Center, both of Franklin, Bristol Community Services, Tilton-Northfield Christmas Fund, Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, the Open Door Community Kitchen in Penacook, the Goffstown Network, and United Way of Greater Nashua.
“The pandemic has had a profound impact on the ability of our nonprofit community to raise funds, so they can continue to provide critical services to individuals who rely on them," said Joseph Thornton, senior vice president. "Seeing the impact this has caused, we wanted to do our part to ensure these community groups can continue to carry on their mission of helping others.”
The bank’s retail team has a longstanding tradition of delivering holiday gifts to its business customers during the holiday season. Due to limitations imposed by COVID-19, as well as to ensure the safety of its employees and customers, the bank instead decided to give a donation to a local group in each of its market areas.
Headquartered in Franklin, the Bank has offices in Bristol, Boscawen, Tilton, Gilford, Merrimack and Goffstown.
Franklin Savings Bank has donated over 11% of its net income to charity since 2009. Visit www.fsbnh.bank to learn more or follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
