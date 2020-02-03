CONCORD — Tony Giunta, director of project development at Nobis Group, was recently named Clean Energy Champion of the Year at the Clean Energy New Hampshire annual awards.
The Champion of the Year Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate leadership roles in the transition to a clean energy future. Giunta, currently serving his fourth term as mayor of the city of Franklin, was honored with the award.
Throughout his career, Giunta’s focus has been the renewable energy market. “As a young professional,” he said, “renewable energy was only a dream. Today, technology and science have merged to change civilization as we know it. I wake up every day excited to work on projects that only a short while ago were considered science fiction.”
Through his roles at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, Guinta oversaw the cleanup of contaminated sites and worked with businesses and municipalities to prevent future environmental degradation. Giunta has devoted nearly 30 years to protecting the environment. He is also the founder of American Energy Independence Company. In his current role at the Nobis Group, Guinta works with developers, elected officials, regulators, and contractors to create alternative energy solutions. In his role as mayor, he has supported efforts to bring clean, affordable, renewable energy to New Hampshire and New England.
“We are proud to have Tony as part of the Nobis team," said Ken Koornneef, president and chief executive officer. “Tony’s dynamic and steadfast commitment to promoting clean energy is very much in line with our efforts at Nobis Group to remain a leading renewable energy firm in the region.”
