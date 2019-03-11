GILFORD — Lakes Media, owner of 101.5 WEEI Sports Radio & WLKZ 104.9 The Hawk, has promoted Adam Farrell to vice-president of Sales. Farrell also became a partner and stockholder in the media and radio station group.
Lakes Media President Dirk Nadon said, “In his role as sales manager of 104.9 The Hawk and 101.5 Sports Radio, Adam has proven himself to be a trusted advisor to the company’s business partners in the Lakes Region and Central New Hampshire. As Adam enters his seventh year with WEEI & The Hawk, we’re proud to announce Adam’s new appointment and status with Lakes Media.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.