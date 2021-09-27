The Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association announces this year’s panel of judges for the 15th annual Lakes Region Parade of Homes set to take place this Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 9, 10 & 11. While hundreds of visitors are expected to partake in the three day self guided home tour, three judges will be brought in to look closely at the projects — evaluating them on craftsmanship, creative use of space, use of materials, overall design and more.
This year’s parade homes are located in the towns of Hebron, Laconia, Loudon, Meredith, Moultonborough, and Sandwich. Judges will rate each of the homes on different criteria.
For example, in the best kitchen category, the judges will be closely inspecting things like overall floor plan, use of natural and artificial light, use of technology, available counter space and storage, and overall “wow” appearance. The interior is judged on categories such as entry impact, originality, creativity & styling, design concept and compliments architecture and location. The highest number of points in each category will determine the winners in that category and then all the points will be tallied to determine the coveted, Best In Class.
Meet the Judges:
Alan Mann had been in the construction trade and building custom homes since the age of 18. He owned Alan Mann Construction, LLC., and after 42 years he hung up his tool belt and he and Rose retired from custom home building. Alan and Rose purchased Newfound Woodworks the beginning of 2017, a cedar strip boatbuilding company and manufactures canoe, kayak and rowing boat kits. Now they spend their time boatbuilding, milling wood and sending their kits all over the world, full time. Their cedar strip boat building kits are created for the first time boatbuilder as well as seasoned builders. In the past, Alan has participated in the Parade of Homes event as a builder with a show home but he is excited to participate as a judge this year and get to enjoy seeing all of the new designs and latest in building techniques. www.newfound.com
Matt Mayberry is the Executive Director of New Hampshire Home Builders Association. Matt was hired earlier this year and brings an exciting energy to the home builders. The association has been representing the industry for decades and is affiliated with the National Associate of Home Builders — the most highly respected home building industry organization. Matt has an extensive background in civic and political engagement. Mayberry, a longtime Realtor with 25 years of real estate and development experience, is looking forward to touring the homes on this year’s 3-day self guided home tour. nhhba.com
John MacKinnon, president of MacKinnon Construction has been building and remodeling properties since the company’s inception in 1975. John has seen the industry change through the years and has always made it a point to stay up to date on the latest building systems and practices. MacKinnon has many years of experience working with nonprofit organizations including the Community Action Programs, housing for the elderly and local housing agencies. He has also been very involved with the Lakes Region's student built home and workforce development initiative — inspiring young people to go into the trades is a priority. mackinnonco.com
The awards of excellence winners will be announced after the Parade of Homes event and also recognized at a banquet ceremony after the Parade. The 3-panel of judges does not affect the popular “People’s Choice Award” which is determined by the visitors. Visitors have no special criteria to judge on but to pick the home that resonates as the best out of all the homes.
Tickets to the event can be purchased online or by downloading the free interactive Parade app (search Lakes Region Parade of Homes). One ticket is good all weekend and allows and visitors a chance to vote for their favorite home. For more information about this year’s parade go to: lakesregionparadeofhomes.com
