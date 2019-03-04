LACONIA — Engraving, Awards & Gifts exhibited its unique ceremonial product lines at the recent World of Concrete exhibition in Las Vegas.
The show boasted 1,500 exhibitors and 58,000 registered industry professionals. The massive show covered 745,000 square feet of exhibit space in and around the Las Vegas Convention Center, and provided an audience for the company’s personalized lineup of shovels and accessories.
Company representatives traveling to the event included owner and president Bob Powers, sales manager Nathan Thorsell, and sales associate Cheryl Hemcher-Neal.
The EAG booth showcased concrete- and construction-themed products, as well as the company’s hallmark gold shovels, chrome shovels and ceremonial ribbon-cutting scissors. A masonry trowel showcased the company’s direct-printing capabilities with the complete underside featuring a colorful architectural rendering of a new building project.
The booth also featured a digital slide show of completed products produced for major projects around the country, including gold shovels produced for the groundbreaking of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library.
An exceptional response to the entire product line has resulted in the company rebooking for next year’s show.
