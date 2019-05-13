MOULTONBOROUGH — Deputy Director of Castle in the Clouds, Michelle Landry, will be leaving the organization after five years to become the superintendent of the Roosevelt Campobello International Park on Campobello Island in Canada. The park preserves the house and surrounding landscape of the summer retreat of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Eleanor Roosevelt and their family.
Landry began working at the Castle in 2014 as its curator and program manager. She became the curatorial director in 2015, and was promoted to deputy director in 2018. Her husband, Randy Buckley, has also spent the last five years at the Castle as a museum maintenance technician, providing housekeeping and conservation support for the curatorial department. Landry said, “Randy and I are so grateful for the opportunity to have served Castle in the Clouds these last five years. Working with such a talented team of volunteers, staff, and Board members to preserve and share this incredible place will always be a highlight in our lives.”
Prior to working at Castle in the Clouds, Landry spent four years as curator at the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro. She has notable experience in processing museum collections, doing so for the Boston Children’s Museum, New Hampshire Historical Society, and Heritage Museums and Gardens. She obtained her bachelor of arts from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in anthropology, and earned a master of arts in museum studies from Johns Hopkins University. While pursuing her studies, Landry lived abroad in England and completed an internship at the Natural History Museum in London cataloging its collections.
“Michelle has made a huge impact on the Castle during her time as a member of the team and she is leaving the organization better than when she arrived five years ago,” said Executive Director Charles Clark. The Castle in the Clouds team would like to thank her for her dedication to their mission and knows that she will be invaluable as the Roosevelt Campobello International Park’s new Superintendent.
For more information about the Castle Preservation Society and Castle in the Clouds, call 603-476-5900 or visit castleintheclouds.org.
