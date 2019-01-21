01-29 BUS Ionescu

Cosmin Ionescu, MD

CONCORD — Concord Hospital Medical Group, a department of Concord

Hospital, welcomes Cosmin Ionescu, MD to Internal Medicine at 248 Pleasant

St., Suite 2800. Dr. Ionescu specializes in internal and obesity medicine. 

A graduate of the Carol Davila Medical School in Bucharest, Romania, Dr. Ionescu completed his residency in internal medicine at Yale University School of Medicine and Griffin Hospital in Derby, Connecticut. He is board-certified in internal medicine and obesity medicine and has extensive research and teaching experience. 

To learn more about Concord Hospital's Internal Medicine, visit concordhospital.org or call 603-224-4003.

