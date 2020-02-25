LACONIA — Due to the weather, Casual Coffee & Conversation at the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce has been postponed to Thursday, Feb. 27, 8-10 a.m.
Meet featured member Sarah LaLiberte of Mainspire during an informal opportunity to connect. This is a free event offered to members and the public. While enjoying coffee and light refreshments, network with members of the Lakes Region business community.
For more information, call 603-524-5531. The Lakes Region Chamber is at 383 S. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.