LACONIA — After many years living and working in the Boston area, Chris Dickinson has returned to the Lakes Region where he grew up and joined Northway Bank as senior vice-president, market manager in commercial banking, bringing with him more than 25 years of banking and management experience.
Prior to joining Northway Bank, he held leadership positions in retail banking, small business banking, and commercial lending.
“Chris is a great addition to our commercial banking team,” said Barry Leonard Jr., Northway Bank’s chief commercial banking officer. “His wealth of experience and commitment to helping businesses succeed will be a real asset to our customers.”
Dickinson currently serves as a board member of three local non-profit organizations: Belknap Economic Development Council, Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, and Lakes Region Community Developers. Other memberships include the Massachusetts Bankers Association, Risk Management Associates, and the Appalachian Mountain Club.
He previously served as past president of the Plymouth (Massachusetts) Rotary Club and was an active board member, trustee and volunteer for several organizations, including the Quincy Rotary Club, Plymouth YMCA Old Colony, Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Newton-Needham Chamber of Commerce, Metro South Chamber of Commerce, and the American Red Cross.
Chris holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and earned a master of business administration degree from the New England College of Business. He has received extensive training and holds multiple certifications in risk management and commercial lending from the Massachusetts Bankers Association and Risk Management Associates.
Outside of work, he enjoys many of his favorite recreational activities with his family, which include golf, hiking and snowboarding.
Dickinson is located at Northway Bank’s Laconia branch. Contact him by email at cdickinson@northwaybank.com or by phone at 603-342-1403.
