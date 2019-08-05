LACONIA — Opechee Park will be the site of a one-day marketplace on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., where every booth will be run by young entrepreneurs. Come to shop or explore what children can do when adults take a step back.
Children create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales and interacting with customers, and any parent involvement will result in disqualification from the competition.
A competitor from 2018, Carter LaLiberte of CJ Enterprises, is now selling his wares at The Studio gift shop downtown. A competitor from 2009, Makaila Ulmer of Bee Sweet Lemonade, now 10 years old, first started her business at a Children’s Business Fair in Austin, Texas. Mikaila’s Bee Sweet Lemonade is now sold in the Whole Foods Market in Texas as a result of her business savvy.
The event is sponsored by Acton Academy New Hampshire, the Acton School of Business, and donors and volunteers who believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation. Whether an entrepreneur is famous, like Elon Musk or Oprah Winfrey, or one of the thousands of business owners across the country, these entrepreneurs are making sacrifices to innovate, create jobs, and serve their communities.
“Todays’ youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders," said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business. "The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers.”
Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded in each of two age groups, four to eight and nine to 14, for Most Business Potential, Most Creative Idea and Most Impressive Presentation.
The event is free and open to the public. The first 200 people will receive a free goody bag.
For more information, contact Mary MacIntosh at 603-630-2664 or actonacademynh@gmail.com, or visit www.ChildrensBusinessFairNH.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.