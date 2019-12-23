LACONIA — The Winnipesaukee Muskrats summer baseball team of the New England Collegiate Baseball League has selected Carey Hough as their new general manager. She takes over for Kristian Svindland, GM 2016-2018. Noah Crane was GM from 2010 to 2015. Hough is the first female GM for the organization.
Hough has been involved with the Muskrats since 2015 and served as their assistant GM during the 2018 season.
“I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead the team,” Hough said. “I’m grateful to stakeholders Scott Everett, Mike Smith, Peter Erklauer, as well as the Winnipesaukee Muskrats board of directors, for allowing me the chance to strengthen our organization. I know with the talented and dedicated volunteers our organization has, we can continue to bring family fun and sports entertainment to the Lakes Region. We have a lot in the works and a lot to be excited about, and we really can’t wait to share that with the community.”
Hough and her family became involved with the Muskrats in 2015 as a host family. From 2016 to 2019 she served as host family coordinator. In 2018 she became assistant GM, and helped increase game day attendance through promotional nights, and increased community involvement and awareness.
“We are very excited to announce Carey Hough as GM of the Muskrats. Under Carey’s leadership, we are planning on all sorts of new upgrades to the fan experience and a great evening of family entertainment.”
Hough is from Western Massachusetts, where she studied visual communications at Holyoke Community College. Since moving to the Lakes Region in 2011, she is involved in the community through volunteering with the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, Belknap Mill, and Gilmanton Youth Organization. She also owns and operates Carey Hough Photography.
For more information, visit muksratsbaseball.com or call 413-330-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.