LACONIA — Wescott Law was recognized as one of the state’s top law firms in an annual supplement published by Business NH Magazine.
The firm was one of 20 in the state to be included in the issue, a supplement to the month’s regular publication, and the only one based in the Lakes Region.
Those included were listed in the order of the number of New Hampshire attorneys. The largest firm has 637 attorneys, but because only 15 are licensed to practice in New Hampshire, they were ranked 14th. The top firm was one with far fewer attorneys — 100 — but because 80 of them were New Hampshire attorneys, they were ranked as number one.
Thirteen of the 20 firms have more than 25 attorneys and several had offices in major cities including nine in Boston, four in Providence, three in Washington, D.C., two in New York City and one each in Los Angeles and Chicago.
Wescott Law, with nine attorneys, all licensed to work in New Hampshire, came in at 19th.
“We are very humbled to be included among much larger firms, many with offices in much larger cities,” said Attorney Allison Ambrose, managing partner. “It’s wonderful for our firm to receive such recognition. We take great pride in remaining current, implementing improved systems and introducing a new generation of attorneys. All but one of our attorneys work primarily from our main office in Laconia, working together with our excellent staff to provide a high level of customer service to our clients.”
Wescott Law’s main office is located in the heart of Laconia, with satellite offices in Meredith and Portsmouth. Many practice areas offer a free initial consultation to new clients. For more information, see www.wescottlawnh.com.
