LACONIA -- Mike Baron of Baron's Billiards announced that effective this week, Skillful Home Recreation of Portland, Maine, will be taking over the day-to-day retail and service operation of Baron's Billiards.
Skillful Home Recreation has been in business for almost 40 years, and has been an authorized Olhausen pool table dealer for at least 35 years. In addition to pool tables, shuffleboards and other game tables, Skillful offers hot tubs, swim spas, swing sets and playhouses, arcade games, furniture and many other Home Recreation items.
Baron will continue to remain involved for a transitional period of several months. During this time, Baron's Billiards will continue to operate warehouse space at 1127 Union Avenue in Laconia. Baron will be receiving some delayed shipments and arranging deliveries to customers, fulfilling all remaining written sales orders. Effective immediately, Baron's Billiards retail showroom is closed, and will no longer have posted business hours. A limited quantity of used pool table equipment is still available by appointment. Mike can be reached at 603-737-2001, or by email at poolguynh@yahoo.com.
All inquiries regarding purchase or service of pool tables should be directed to AJ at Skillful Home Recreation at 603-528-5001. Web site address is www.skillfulhome.com Skillful will operate in this area virtually for the foreseeable future, and plans to open a new showroom in the Lakes Region later this year.
Baron would like to thank the Lakes Region community for their kind support of his business over the last three decades. Although he has had ups and downs like every other business, he has enjoyed providing thousands of families with pool and other game tables to be enjoyed for decades in their homes. He is not completely retiring, but is cutting back his work load and moving out of state to a warmer climate.
Rest assured that Skillful will continue to operate Baron's Billiards with their traditional offering of quality products and services at fair prices.
