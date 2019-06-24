PLYMOUTH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Correy Hart to branch and business development manager of both branch offices in Plymouth — the one inside the Hannaford store as well as the MVSB office on Main Street.
Nancy Mardin will be retiring from the role in November.
Hart joined the organization as branch services manager at both Plymouth locations in 2018.
“Correy is well-regarded by the customer and staff in Plymouth,” said Jill White, regional vice-president. “He leads through the demonstration of our values, which empowers our employees. I am confident that he will excel in this position.”
Active in the community, Hart is the president of the board for the Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce. He is a strong advocate for the 22q Foundation, regularly participating in fundraising and awareness efforts for 22q, also known as DiGeorge Syndrome, which is caused by a deletion in the 22 chromosome.
Hart lives in Campton with his family.
