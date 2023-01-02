Left to right, Judy Kennedy, chair of Mountain Top Music Center board of directors; Megan Ryder, commercial banking officer for Bank of New Hampshire; Kathy Sanderson, VP - senior mortgage loan officer for Bank of New Hampshire; Edward Tobin, assistant VP - Conway Banking office manager for Bank of New Hampshire; George Wiese, executive director of Mountain Top Music Center. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $5,000 to Mountain Top Music Center for the Livingston Taylor Concert on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Mountain Top Music Center is a community music school located in Conway. Their mission is to enrich lives and build community by providing inspiring music education and by offering performance and listening opportunities throughout the area. Mountain Top Music Center uses music to build community through group study and performance, shared listening and mutually respectful, intergenerational, multicultural musical communication.
More than 350 people participate in lessons, classes, workshops and community ensembles each year. They offer progressive, coordinated music education to students of all ages, and provide developmentally appropriate instruction aimed at nurturing the means for music expression for children. They also offer adults a way to begin or extend their musical skills and expertise. Mountain Top Music Center presents a variety of concerts bringing the work of their students, community ensembles and faculty to the community. They also present professional musicians and ensembles, often in collaboration with other nonprofit organizations. Understanding that many concert audiences are composed of individuals who were once or still are music students, they link their community of students with their community of listeners, seeking to expand both.
“We're thrilled to welcome Bank of New Hampshire as a concert sponsor at the Majestic Theatre. Bringing famous musicians to our corner of the world takes significant resources. With such generous sponsorship, Mountain Top Music Center is able to offer tickets at lower price points to the general public, and completely sponsor the attendance of the youth students in our educational programs. We believe in building community through music, and our neighbors at Bank of New Hampshire are helping us do just that,” said George Wiese, executive director of Mountain Top Music Center.
