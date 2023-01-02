Bank of NH

Left to right, Judy Kennedy, chair of Mountain Top Music Center board of directors; Megan Ryder, commercial banking officer for Bank of New Hampshire; Kathy Sanderson, VP - senior mortgage loan officer for Bank of New Hampshire; Edward Tobin, assistant VP - Conway Banking office manager for Bank of New Hampshire; George Wiese, executive director of Mountain Top Music Center. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $5,000 to Mountain Top Music Center for the Livingston Taylor Concert on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Mountain Top Music Center is a community music school located in Conway. Their mission is to enrich lives and build community by providing inspiring music education and by offering performance and listening opportunities throughout the area. Mountain Top Music Center uses music to build community through group study and performance, shared listening and mutually respectful, intergenerational, multicultural musical communication.

