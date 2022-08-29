LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire’s Prestige Plus members returned from Bank of New Hampshire’s first trip to Spain and Portugal in May. The trip featured the best of Spain and Portugal, immersing the group in the colorful history, culture, cuisine and people of these beautiful countries. The trip included nine UNESCO World Heritage sites, the cities of Barcelona, Valencia, Granada, Seville, Madrid and Lisbon and several quaint towns and villages along the way, each with unique and spectacular highlights.
The awe-inspiring UNESCO site La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, was one of the highlights of the city. The Basilica is considered the most famous work of Antoni Gaudi. Building began in 1882 and is scheduled to be completed in 2026, 100 years after Gaudi’s death. Cindy Salta, Vice President – Prestige Plus Officer for Bank of New Hampshire remarked, “You don’t know what to expect when you enter the Basilica, but it leaves you speechless. The height of it and the light that pours in from the stained glass windows is unforgettable. The windows facing the sunrise feature blues and greens, in contrast with the windows facing the sunset in red and orange tones. It is simply breath-taking and an experience I will never forget.”
Another highlight of the trip was a visit to the Alhambra, a UNESCO world heritage site in Granada, Spain. Built by the Moors in the 13th century, the Alhambra is the most visited historic site in Spain. It is an enormous 35 acre complex with three palaces, beautiful courtyards, reflecting pools, fountains, gardens and a fortress surrounding the complex. The ornate tile and plaster work on the walls and floors throughout the Alhambra is breathtaking. It was the highlight of the trip for many Prestige Plus travelers, “The Alhambra was one of the highlights of Granada!” commented Karen Seymour, Human Resources Administrator & Wellness Coordinator for Bank of New Hampshire and Prestige Plus traveler. “The ancient palace not only exudes beautiful architecture but is also rich in history from centuries ago. There were so many wonderful places we visited, but the Alhambra was my favorite.”
In Seville, the group toured the Santa Cruz Quarter where the streets are lined with white-washed houses and orange trees, visited the Seville Cathedral, a UNESCO site and the largest gothic church in the world and enjoyed a passionate flamenco show by Seville’s top performers. The dancing showed the passion for life the Spanish people have that you feel when you travel around the country.
In Portugal, the travelers visited the small historic towns of Elvas, Nazare and Obidos, all famous for their beautiful views and quint old world charm. In Obidos, the group enjoyed a bit of shopping as they walked the narrow cobblestone streets, lined with whitewashed homes, shops and restaurants. Obidos is also home to a traditional stone-walled medieval castle that sits high on a hill above the town. Neil Eastman, a Prestige Plus member and traveler remarked, “Obidos was a favorite for me. I enjoyed climbing up the medieval walls that surrounded the town. The views of the village from up there were beautiful.”
The final days of the trip were spent on Madeira Island, Portugal. The Island was formed by a volcano reminiscent of the Islands of Hawaii — lush and green, with rugged high cliffs and beautiful beaches. Madeira is known for Madeira wine, delicious food and tropical weather. Travelers enjoyed the Funchal cable car that traveled high above the city of Funchal and gave spectacular panoramic views from the top. Another thrill was riding down the steep roads on a traditional wicker toboggan which dates back to the early 19th century when local residents used the toboggan to travel quickly down the mountain from the village of Monte to the seaside city of Funchal.
Bank of New Hampshire manages a professional travel club as a benefit for Prestige Plus customers. To learn more about Bank of New Hampshire’s Prestige Plus program, contact Cindy Salta, vice president, Prestige Plus officer at 603-527-3901 or salta@banknh.com.
