portugal

Bank of New Hampshire’s Prestige Plus Members tour Spain and Portugal. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire’s Prestige Plus members returned from Bank of New Hampshire’s first trip to Spain and Portugal in May. The trip featured the best of Spain and Portugal, immersing the group in the colorful history, culture, cuisine and people of these beautiful countries. The trip included nine UNESCO World Heritage sites, the cities of Barcelona, Valencia, Granada, Seville, Madrid and Lisbon and several quaint towns and villages along the way, each with unique and spectacular highlights.

The awe-inspiring UNESCO site La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, was one of the highlights of the city. The Basilica is considered the most famous work of Antoni Gaudi. Building began in 1882 and is scheduled to be completed in 2026, 100 years after Gaudi’s death. Cindy Salta, Vice President – Prestige Plus Officer for Bank of New Hampshire remarked, “You don’t know what to expect when you enter the Basilica, but it leaves you speechless. The height of it and the light that pours in from the stained glass windows is unforgettable. The windows facing the sunrise feature blues and greens, in contrast with the windows facing the sunset in red and orange tones. It is simply breath-taking and an experience I will never forget.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.